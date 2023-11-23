News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland
World News
2023-11-23 | 10:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland
In an incident of suspected stabbing in central Dublin, five individuals, including at least three children, were transported to the hospital on Thursday, according to Irish media reports citing the police.
The Irish Broadcasting Corporation (RTÉ) stated that the police are working to ascertain the circumstances of the incident. Still, there are no suspicions of a terrorist motive in the attack, which left a girl and a woman "seriously injured."
AFP
World News
Children
Hospital
Knife
Attack
Dublin
Ireland
Next
US Military Intercepts Explosive-laden Drones Launched from Yemen: (CENTCOM)
Uruguay, China upgrade level of ties with Uruguayan President’s visit to Beijing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-18
Beyond Al-Shifaa Hospital: Widespread impact of Israeli attacks on Gaza's hospitals
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-18
Beyond Al-Shifaa Hospital: Widespread impact of Israeli attacks on Gaza's hospitals
0
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Director General of Gaza Hospitals: The occupying forces forcibly expelled children and patients from the Rantisi Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Director General of Gaza Hospitals: The occupying forces forcibly expelled children and patients from the Rantisi Hospital
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:36
Death toll from Somalia floods hits 96
World News
12:36
Death toll from Somalia floods hits 96
0
World News
08:17
French Foreign Ministry calls for swift implementation of Israel-Hamas agreement
World News
08:17
French Foreign Ministry calls for swift implementation of Israel-Hamas agreement
0
World News
05:34
Four Indian soldiers killed in clashes in Kashmir
World News
05:34
Four Indian soldiers killed in clashes in Kashmir
0
World News
03:40
Search operations target Hamas supporters in Germany
World News
03:40
Search operations target Hamas supporters in Germany
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-22
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
2023-11-22
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
0
Lebanon News
08:04
Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador
Lebanon News
08:04
Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador
0
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
0
Sports News
2023-09-10
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
Sports News
2023-09-10
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
18:08
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
Lebanon News
18:08
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed
Lebanon News
09:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed
3
Middle East News
04:12
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
Middle East News
04:12
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
4
Lebanon News
04:00
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
Lebanon News
04:00
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
5
Lebanon News
03:26
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
Lebanon News
03:26
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
6
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations
7
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
8
Lebanon News
10:32
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:32
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More