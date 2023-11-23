Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland

2023-11-23
Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland
Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland

In an incident of suspected stabbing in central Dublin, five individuals, including at least three children, were transported to the hospital on Thursday, according to Irish media reports citing the police.

The Irish Broadcasting Corporation (RTÉ) stated that the police are working to ascertain the circumstances of the incident. Still, there are no suspicions of a terrorist motive in the attack, which left a girl and a woman "seriously injured."


