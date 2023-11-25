News
Convicted police officer in George Floyd's death stabbed in prison
World News
2023-11-25 | 02:37
2
min
Convicted police officer in George Floyd's death stabbed in prison
American police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted for the death of African-American George Floyd, was stabbed and injured by another inmate in a federal prison in Arizona in the southwestern United States, according to The New York Times on Friday.
Floyd's death sparked a significant anti-racism movement in the United States.
The American newspaper wrote that Chauvin "was stabbed on Friday in a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, according to two sources familiar with the matter."
The US federal prison authorities sent a statement to Agence France-Presse confirming an "assault" without specifying the victim's name.
They mentioned that prison staff "took measures to save the prisoner's life," confirming the dispatch of emergency medical services.
The prisoner was transferred to a "local hospital for treatment and examination."
George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American, died of suffocation on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis under the knee of the white police officer who knelt on his neck for about ten minutes.
Minnesota courts convicted Chauvin of murder after a high-profile trial in 2021, sentencing him to 22 and a half years in prison.
Last week, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected an appeal filed by Chauvin against this conviction.
AFP
World News
US
Police
Derek Chauvin
George Floyd
Stabbed
Federal
Prison
Arizona
