Armoury attacked in Sierra Leone capital, national curfew imposed

2023-11-26 | 03:53
Armoury attacked in Sierra Leone capital, national curfew imposed
Armoury attacked in Sierra Leone capital, national curfew imposed

A military armoury in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown came under attack on Sunday, the government said, as it imposed an immediate national curfew.

The government said those attempting to break into the armoury had been repelled. Witnesses told AFP they heard gunshots and explosions in the city's Wilberforce district.

