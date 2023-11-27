News
Chinese FM to hold Security Council meeting this week on Israel-Hamas war
World News
2023-11-27 | 02:56
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is heading to New York this week, where he will preside over a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on Monday.
The spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, stated that "in the context of assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council this month, China will hold a high-level meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian issue on November 29th."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
China
Foreign Minister
Wang Yi
New York
United Nations
Security Council
War
Israel
Hamas
Gaza Strip
