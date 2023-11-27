Chinese FM to hold Security Council meeting this week on Israel-Hamas war

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is heading to New York this week, where he will preside over a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on Monday.



The spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, stated that "in the context of assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council this month, China will hold a high-level meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian issue on November 29th."



AFP