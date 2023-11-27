News
Sierra Leone clashes on Sunday killed 13 soldiers
World News
2023-11-27 | 10:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sierra Leone clashes on Sunday killed 13 soldiers
The clashes that occurred in the capital of Sierra Leone on Sunday resulted in 13 deaths among the army loyal to the authorities, according to the spokesperson, noting that other soldiers were behind its orchestration.
Colonel Issa Bangura, the spokesperson, told journalists, "We have initiated a chase operation to find all those involved in the attack, including soldiers on active duty or retired."
He later explained in a conversation with Agence France-Presse that 13 soldiers were killed in the battles, and eight others were seriously injured.
World News
Sierra Leone
Clashes
Soldiers
Army
Attack
