Ten killed in a storm hitting Ukraine

2023-11-28 | 04:06
Ten killed in a storm hitting Ukraine
Ten killed in a storm hitting Ukraine

Ten people died, and 23 were injured in a severe storm that struck Ukraine, according to a new toll announced by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Tuesday. 

Klymenko said on Telegram, "Ten people in total died due to the bad weather" in the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv (south), Kharkiv (east), and the city of Kyiv (north). 

Ukraine's energy network and rescue services are under pressure due to the ongoing Russian invasion for the past two years. 

The most affected region is Odesa, where emergency services have assisted around 2,500 people, according to the ministry. 

An earlier toll issued on Monday evening had reported five fatalities.  

AFP   
 

World News

Ukraine

Storm

Interior Minister

Ihor Klymenko

Odesa

Mykolaiv

Kharkiv

Kyiv

