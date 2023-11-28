News
Ten killed in a storm hitting Ukraine
World News
2023-11-28 | 04:06
High views
Ten killed in a storm hitting Ukraine
Ten people died, and 23 were injured in a severe storm that struck Ukraine, according to a new toll announced by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Tuesday.
Klymenko said on Telegram, "Ten people in total died due to the bad weather" in the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv (south), Kharkiv (east), and the city of Kyiv (north).
Ukraine's energy network and rescue services are under pressure due to the ongoing Russian invasion for the past two years.
The most affected region is Odesa, where emergency services have assisted around 2,500 people, according to the ministry.
An earlier toll issued on Monday evening had reported five fatalities.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Storm
Interior Minister
Ihor Klymenko
Odesa
Mykolaiv
Kharkiv
Kyiv
