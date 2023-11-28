UN warns ‘high risk of famine’ in Gaza

World News
2023-11-28 | 10:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN warns ‘high risk of famine’ in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN warns ‘high risk of famine’ in Gaza

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Tuesday that Gaza residents, especially women and children, are at risk of famine if food supplies are halted.

The program stated that it delivered food to 121,161 people in Gaza since Friday when a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas began.

On Tuesday, the truce was extended for an additional two days.

Corinne Fleischer, the director of the program for the Middle East region, said, "Thanks to the truce, our teams have started working on the ground and entered areas we have not reached for a long time. What we see is catastrophic."

The WFP estimates that residents of Gaza, particularly women and children, are at risk of famine if the program cannot secure continuous access to food.

The agency stated that six days are "not sufficient to bring about any tangible change" and called for ensuring "regular and continuous" supplies to the sector.

In Gaza, the WFP managed to reach 759,082 people by providing food supplies and vouchers since the beginning of the crisis.

The truce halted the fighting that began on October 7 when Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel's borders in an unprecedented attack, resulting in the death of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the abduction of dozens, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli ground and air strikes in response to the attack led to the death of approximately 15,000 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas government in the sector.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

UN

WFP

Famine

Gaza

Israel

War

Food

Truce

LBCI Next
11 Killed in Platinum Mine Elevator Accident
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Qatar announces successful humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza, affirms commitment to ending the war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01

The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-18

Israeli Army says what occurred was failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad towards hospital in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:39

Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!

LBCI
World News
12:13

Riyadh to host 2030 World Expo

LBCI
World News
10:50

Rescue operation successful for 41 Indian workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for 17 days

LBCI
World News
10:14

NATO allies push Turkey over Sweden's delay

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17

Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-20

Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress

LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

Violence Erupts in Ecuadorian Prison, Leaving Six Inmates Dead

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-05

Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war

LBCI
World News
05:14

US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid

LBCI
Middle East News
07:32

Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More