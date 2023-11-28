News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN warns ‘high risk of famine’ in Gaza
World News
2023-11-28 | 10:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN warns ‘high risk of famine’ in Gaza
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Tuesday that Gaza residents, especially women and children, are at risk of famine if food supplies are halted.
The program stated that it delivered food to 121,161 people in Gaza since Friday when a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas began.
On Tuesday, the truce was extended for an additional two days.
Corinne Fleischer, the director of the program for the Middle East region, said, "Thanks to the truce, our teams have started working on the ground and entered areas we have not reached for a long time. What we see is catastrophic."
The WFP estimates that residents of Gaza, particularly women and children, are at risk of famine if the program cannot secure continuous access to food.
The agency stated that six days are "not sufficient to bring about any tangible change" and called for ensuring "regular and continuous" supplies to the sector.
In Gaza, the WFP managed to reach 759,082 people by providing food supplies and vouchers since the beginning of the crisis.
The truce halted the fighting that began on October 7 when Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel's borders in an unprecedented attack, resulting in the death of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the abduction of dozens, according to Israeli officials.
The Israeli ground and air strikes in response to the attack led to the death of approximately 15,000 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas government in the sector.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
UN
WFP
Famine
Gaza
Israel
War
Food
Truce
Next
11 Killed in Platinum Mine Elevator Accident
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Qatar announces successful humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza, affirms commitment to ending the war
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Qatar announces successful humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza, affirms commitment to ending the war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01
The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01
The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-27
UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-18
Israeli Army says what occurred was failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad towards hospital in Gaza
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-18
Israeli Army says what occurred was failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad towards hospital in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:39
Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!
World News
12:39
Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!
0
World News
12:13
Riyadh to host 2030 World Expo
World News
12:13
Riyadh to host 2030 World Expo
0
World News
10:50
Rescue operation successful for 41 Indian workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for 17 days
World News
10:50
Rescue operation successful for 41 Indian workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for 17 days
0
World News
10:14
NATO allies push Turkey over Sweden's delay
World News
10:14
NATO allies push Turkey over Sweden's delay
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
0
World News
2023-10-07
Violence Erupts in Ecuadorian Prison, Leaving Six Inmates Dead
World News
2023-10-07
Violence Erupts in Ecuadorian Prison, Leaving Six Inmates Dead
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-05
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
Press Highlights
2023-08-05
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
2
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
3
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
4
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
5
World News
05:14
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
World News
05:14
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
6
Middle East News
07:32
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
Middle East News
07:32
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
8
Middle East News
04:43
Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground
Middle East News
04:43
Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More