Rescue operation successful for 41 Indian workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for 17 days

On Tuesday, an Indian minister announced that rescue teams successfully extracted the 41 Indian workers who were trapped in a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayan region after an operation lasting 17 days to free them.



Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a statement, "I feel immense relief and joy at the success of the rescue operation for the 41 workers who were trapped in the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel," adding, "It was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies in one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years."



AFP