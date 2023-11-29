News
Borrell proposes improving cooperation with Turkey for EU countries
World News
2023-11-29 | 09:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Borrell proposes improving cooperation with Turkey for EU countries
On Wednesday, the European Union proposed enhancing dialogue and cooperation with Ankara based on new foundations, acknowledging the challenges looming over the relationship between the EU and Turkey.
Negotiations with Turkey, a candidate country for EU membership since 1999, have been stalled since 2018.
Facing this "impasse," the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, suggested to the 27 member states to resume high-level dialogue with Ankara and enhance cooperation on issues "of mutual concern" such as migration, energy, trade, or visa issuance for Turkish citizens.
Regarding visas, Várhelyi proposed granting Turks multiple-entry visas for longer periods, a demand Turkey has made for a long time.
Additionally, an "update" to the Customs Union agreement between the EU and Turkey was suggested. Trade between Ankara and the EU reached around two hundred billion euros, a "record" level according to Várhelyi.
However, officials emphasized the need for dialogue and cooperation to resume "gradually" and "reciprocally," allowing for the possibility of reversing certain steps at any time.
Amid the war in Ukraine, the EU also aims to discuss with Turkey the best way to prevent Russia from bypassing Western sanctions, according to European officials. Turkey, a member of NATO controlling the Black Sea straits, has not imposed sanctions on Moscow thus far.
These recommendations require the approval of the 27 member states before implementation.
AFP
European Union
Dialogue
Cooperation
Ankara
Turkey
Josep Borrell
Olivér Várhelyi
