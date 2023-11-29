Ministerial Committee meets with Chinese FM on Gaza developments

The members of the ministerial committee appointed by the Arab-Islamic Joint Summit held an official meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, chaired by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.



They discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings and the achievements of the humanitarian ceasefire.



In addition, they discussed efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and the importance of the permanent member states in the Security Council fulfilling their responsibility to protect civilians and ensure the application of international law.



The members of the ministerial committee emphasized the importance of the international community taking effective measures to secure humanitarian corridors for the urgent delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.



They reiterated their call for a return to the path of a just, permanent, and comprehensive peace through the implementation of international resolutions related to the two-state solution and enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights.



Furthermore, they called on the international community to assume its responsibility by rejecting selective application of international legal and ethical standards and protecting the Palestinian people.