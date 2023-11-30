News
Special Labor Inspector
Ukraine accuses Russia of halting prisoner of war exchanges
World News
2023-11-30 | 07:48
Ukraine accuses Russia of halting prisoner of war exchanges
Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets accused Russia on Thursday of obstructing any process for the exchange of war prisoners between the two countries.
Lubinets said on Telegram: "Exchanges are not taking place because Russia does not want them to."
He added: “All initiatives, wishes and actions of Ukraine to return its defenders from captivity are met with Russian reluctance to return even its own citizens."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Prisoner
War
Exchange
