Ukraine accuses Russia of halting prisoner of war exchanges

2023-11-30 | 07:48
Ukraine accuses Russia of halting prisoner of war exchanges

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets accused Russia on Thursday of obstructing any process for the exchange of war prisoners between the two countries.

Lubinets said on Telegram: "Exchanges are not taking place because Russia does not want them to."

He added: “All initiatives, wishes and actions of Ukraine to return its defenders from captivity are met with Russian reluctance to return even its own citizens."

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Prisoner

War

Exchange

Blinken tells Netanyahu 'imperative' to protect Gaza civilians
Armenia, Azerbaijan hold border delimitation talks
