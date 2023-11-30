Israel says recalls Madrid envoy over Spain PM remarks on Gaza

The Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday the recalling of their envoy to Madrid due to the "offensive statements" made by the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, casting doubt on the legitimacy of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.



Foreign Minister Eli Kohen posted on X, stating, "Due to the offensive statements of the Spanish Prime Minister, who once again repeated baseless allegations, I have decided to recall the Israeli ambassador to Spain back to Jerusalem for consultations."



AFP