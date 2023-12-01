South Korea prepares to launch its first spy satellite

2023-12-01 | 13:32
South Korea prepares to launch its first spy satellite
South Korea prepares to launch its first spy satellite

South Korea is set to launch on Friday its first military surveillance satellite from the United States, aboard a rocket from SpaceX.

This launch operation comes less than two weeks after North Korea launched a satellite for espionage purposes.
 

