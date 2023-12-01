News
South Korea prepares to launch its first spy satellite
World News
2023-12-01
South Korea prepares to launch its first spy satellite
South Korea is set to launch on Friday its first military surveillance satellite from the United States, aboard a rocket from SpaceX.
This launch operation comes less than two weeks after North Korea launched a satellite for espionage purposes.
World News
South Korea
Launch
Spy
Satellite
Middle East News
14:41
Israeli army says it has confirmed death of 5 hostages in Gaza
Middle East News
14:41
Israeli army says it has confirmed death of 5 hostages in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
14:37
France's Le Drian to LBCI: I support the term extension of army commander
Lebanon News
14:37
France's Le Drian to LBCI: I support the term extension of army commander
0
World News
14:12
Putin issues decree to boost troop numbers by 15 percent
World News
14:12
Putin issues decree to boost troop numbers by 15 percent
0
Middle East News
13:53
Sanchez says Israel 'friend' of Spain, but maintains his stances on Gaza
Middle East News
13:53
Sanchez says Israel 'friend' of Spain, but maintains his stances on Gaza
0
World News
14:12
Putin issues decree to boost troop numbers by 15 percent
World News
14:12
Putin issues decree to boost troop numbers by 15 percent
0
World News
13:11
US House votes to expel Republican representative from Congress in historic vote
World News
13:11
US House votes to expel Republican representative from Congress in historic vote
0
World News
11:29
World Bank to operate 'loss and damage fund'
World News
11:29
World Bank to operate 'loss and damage fund'
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
231 Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem: UN
Middle East News
2023-11-28
231 Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem: UN
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-09
Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue
Lebanon News
2023-09-09
Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
2
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
3
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
4
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
5
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
6
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
7
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
8
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
