North Korean Spy Satellite to Provide Intelligence to the Military

2023-12-03 | 03:20
North Korean Spy Satellite to Provide Intelligence to the Military

North Korea confirmed on Sunday that the recently launched spy satellite will carry out tasks for a "military intelligence organization," according to official media. 
Pyongyang successfully launched its satellite, "Malgyeong-1," last month, asserting that it allows them to monitor key locations in the United States and South Korea. However, North Korea has not released any images from the satellite. On Saturday, Pyongyang warned Washington against "any attack" targeting its satellite placed in orbit for the past ten days.
 
 
 
AFP
 

