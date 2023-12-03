News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korean Spy Satellite to Provide Intelligence to the Military
World News
2023-12-03 | 03:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
North Korean Spy Satellite to Provide Intelligence to the Military
North Korea confirmed on Sunday that the recently launched spy satellite will carry out tasks for a "military intelligence organization," according to official media.
Pyongyang successfully launched its satellite, "Malgyeong-1," last month, asserting that it allows them to monitor key locations in the United States and South Korea. However, North Korea has not released any images from the satellite. On Saturday, Pyongyang warned Washington against "any attack" targeting its satellite placed in orbit for the past ten days.
AFP
World News
North Korea
Satellite
Military
Next
Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production
Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-21
North Korea launches 'military spy satellite' towards the south
World News
2023-11-21
North Korea launches 'military spy satellite' towards the south
0
World News
2023-11-25
Kim Jong Un views spy satellite images of the US Pearl Harbor military base
World News
2023-11-25
Kim Jong Un views spy satellite images of the US Pearl Harbor military base
0
World News
2023-09-09
A Russian and Chinese Delegation Attends Military Display in North Korea
World News
2023-09-09
A Russian and Chinese Delegation Attends Military Display in North Korea
0
World News
2023-12-01
South Korea prepares to launch its first spy satellite
World News
2023-12-01
South Korea prepares to launch its first spy satellite
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:54
Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production
World News
04:54
Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production
0
World News
12:42
Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake
World News
12:42
Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake
0
World News
12:27
Vatican says Pope Francis' health condition is improving
World News
12:27
Vatican says Pope Francis' health condition is improving
0
World News
12:05
Kyiv announces one dead, four wounded in Russian bombing
World News
12:05
Kyiv announces one dead, four wounded in Russian bombing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil
0
World News
2023-08-04
Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region
World News
2023-08-04
Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region
0
World News
04:54
Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production
World News
04:54
Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
06:27
US pledges $3 billion green climate fund at COP28
Variety and Tech
06:27
US pledges $3 billion green climate fund at COP28
2
Lebanon News
07:41
Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai
Lebanon News
07:41
Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai
3
Breaking Headlines
14:14
Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them
Breaking Headlines
14:14
Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
6
World News
11:35
Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes Mindanao, Philippines
World News
11:35
Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes Mindanao, Philippines
7
World News
12:42
Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake
World News
12:42
Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:33
Changing tides: Israel's buffer zone plan, US diplomacy, and political shifts
News Bulletin Reports
09:33
Changing tides: Israel's buffer zone plan, US diplomacy, and political shifts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More