News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production
World News
2023-12-03 | 04:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated on Sunday in Dubai, before leaving the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), that Brazil can preserve its forests and increase agricultural production simultaneously.
The Brazilian president told reporters before heading to Berlin, "I wanted to confirm that it is entirely possible to preserve the forests, and we can cultivate what we want."
He emphasized the necessity of implementing a plan to expand arable land "without deforestation" by converting pastureland.
A planned investment of $120 billion over ten years is expected in the country, where the agricultural sector is a key driver of growth, with substantial exports of products such as meat and soybeans.
President Lula said, "We want to convince, not to argue."
The Brazilian government presented two proposals at COP28, one for land development in Brazil and the other at the international level to establish a fund to preserve tropical forests in 80 countries.
Lula explained, "We have a rigorous program to recover nearly 40 million hectares of degraded land. We will be able to double production. We will be able to preserve everything, everything."
He added, "Thanks to progress in genetics and engineering, we will be able to enhance production."
AFP
World News
Lula
Brazil
Protect
Forests
Agricultural
Production
Next
Britain to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Gaza Strip to help locate the hostages
North Korean Spy Satellite to Provide Intelligence to the Military
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-24
Brazil to propose wide fund to conserve forests at COP28 climate summit
World News
2023-11-24
Brazil to propose wide fund to conserve forests at COP28 climate summit
0
World News
2023-09-11
Lula affirmed that Putin will not be arrested if he comes to Brazil
World News
2023-09-11
Lula affirmed that Putin will not be arrested if he comes to Brazil
0
Middle East News
03:13
Israeli army launches airstrikes on Gaza amid increasing calls to protect civilians
Middle East News
03:13
Israeli army launches airstrikes on Gaza amid increasing calls to protect civilians
0
World News
2023-11-30
Brazil invited to join OPEC+ next year
World News
2023-11-30
Brazil invited to join OPEC+ next year
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:30
Another earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 strikes the Philippines
World News
07:30
Another earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 strikes the Philippines
0
World News
07:16
Pope Francis regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and hopes to renew it "as soon as possible"
World News
07:16
Pope Francis regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and hopes to renew it "as soon as possible"
0
World News
06:59
Britain to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Gaza Strip to help locate the hostages
World News
06:59
Britain to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Gaza Strip to help locate the hostages
0
World News
03:20
North Korean Spy Satellite to Provide Intelligence to the Military
World News
03:20
North Korean Spy Satellite to Provide Intelligence to the Military
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-29
Global perspectives: The French-Saudi dynamic and Lebanon's political landscape
Press Highlights
2023-09-29
Global perspectives: The French-Saudi dynamic and Lebanon's political landscape
0
Middle East News
07:25
British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait
Middle East News
07:25
British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait
0
Middle East News
07:50
Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks
Middle East News
07:50
Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks
0
World News
07:16
Pope Francis regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and hopes to renew it "as soon as possible"
World News
07:16
Pope Francis regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and hopes to renew it "as soon as possible"
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:12
700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours
Middle East News
05:12
700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours
2
Lebanon News
07:08
Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries
Lebanon News
07:08
Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries
3
Breaking Headlines
14:14
Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them
Breaking Headlines
14:14
Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
6
World News
11:35
Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes Mindanao, Philippines
World News
11:35
Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes Mindanao, Philippines
7
World News
12:42
Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake
World News
12:42
Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake
8
Lebanon News
07:59
The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers
Lebanon News
07:59
The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More