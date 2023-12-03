Pope Francis regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and hopes to renew it "as soon as possible"

2023-12-03 | 07:16
Pope Francis regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and hopes to renew it "as soon as possible"

Pope Francis conveyed his "sadness at the cessation of the ceasefire" in Gaza on Sunday, expressing hope that the involved parties could reach a new agreement for an immediate ceasefire.

The Pope, who is recovering from inflammation of the bronchial tubes, stated in a message delivered by his assistant after the Angelus prayer, "In Israel and Palestine, the situation is serious," adding, "In Gaza, there is a lot of suffering, and there is a shortage of basic necessities."

The Pope urged a swift resolution and renewed commitment to peace in the war-ridden region.


AFP

