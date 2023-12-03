Another earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 strikes the Philippines

A seismic event with a magnitude of 6.6 struck southern Philippines on Sunday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), marking one of the aftershocks following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake the day before.



The recent earthquake occurred around 6:36 PM local time (10:36 GMT), northeast of Bislig on the island of Mindanao.



At least two people were reported dead, and others injured after a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit southern Philippines on Saturday, prompting tsunami warnings that were later lifted.



The USGS stated that the region experienced four strong aftershocks in the early hours of Sunday.



The earthquake triggered tsunami warnings, leading to evacuation orders for residents of coastal areas to seek higher ground. As of now, there have been no reports of significant damage to buildings or infrastructure, according to disaster officials speaking to AFP on Sunday.





AFP