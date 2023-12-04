Germany: We expect Israel to provide safe spaces for civilians in Gaza

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that Israel not only needs to instruct the residents of Gaza to move to safe places but should also make it possible, amid concerns that the war against Hamas may extend to the densely populated southern Gaza, where displaced people are located.



The spokesperson told journalists in Berlin that it is vital for Israel to avoid civilian casualties and adhere to international humanitarian law,



He added that the German government conveys this message in its discussions with Israeli counterparts.



Reuters