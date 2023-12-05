Putin to visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

A spokesperson for the Kremlin said on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin will undertake a working visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.



The spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, responded to a question about whether Putin would discuss possible coordinated moves in the global oil markets during his visit, stating that such discussions take place within the framework of the OPEC+ group, but the agenda is always subject to change.



The visit comes after the OPEC+ agreement, which includes the three countries, last Thursday, to implement additional voluntary production cuts of around 2.2 million barrels per day in a move aimed at addressing uncertainty in the oil market.



Reuters