US official arrives in Egypt to discuss aid to Gaza

A spokeswoman for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) told Reuters that the USAID administrator, Samantha Power, arrived in Sinai, Egypt, on Tuesday, where she is expected to announce additional aid worth more than $21 million to the Palestinian people.



Spokeswoman Jessica Jennings added that Power arrived in Al-Arish with 36,000 pounds of food aid and medical supplies flown by the US Department of Defense from Jordan and heading to Gaza.



The additional aid that Power will announce on Tuesday will support the provision of health supplies, shelter, food and other assistance to residents of Gaza and the West Bank affected by the conflict.



Reuters