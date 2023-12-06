Zelensky Warns G7 Leaders: Putin Banking on Western Support Collapse for Ukraine

2023-12-06 | 14:26
Zelensky Warns G7 Leaders: Putin Banking on Western Support Collapse for Ukraine
Zelensky Warns G7 Leaders: Putin Banking on Western Support Collapse for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky affirmed on Wednesday to leaders of the G7 member states that Russian President Vladimir Putin is counting on the "collapse" of Western support for Ukraine. 
He pointed out that the Russian army has "significantly increased pressure" on the front lines.

Zelensky stated during a virtual conference with the G7 leaders: "Russia hopes for one thing only: the collapse of the unity of the free world next year. Russia believes that the United States and Europe will show weakness and limit their support for Ukraine to an appropriate level."
 
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Zelensky

G7

Ukraine

Putin

Ukraine

Russia

