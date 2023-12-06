News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelensky Warns G7 Leaders: Putin Banking on Western Support Collapse for Ukraine
World News
2023-12-06 | 14:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky Warns G7 Leaders: Putin Banking on Western Support Collapse for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky affirmed on Wednesday to leaders of the G7 member states that Russian President Vladimir Putin is counting on the "collapse" of Western support for Ukraine.
He pointed out that the Russian army has "significantly increased pressure" on the front lines.
Zelensky stated during a virtual conference with the G7 leaders: "Russia hopes for one thing only: the collapse of the unity of the free world next year. Russia believes that the United States and Europe will show weakness and limit their support for Ukraine to an appropriate level."
AFP
World News
Zelensky
G7
Ukraine
Putin
Ukraine
Russia
Next
Chinese and US Foreign Ministers discuss Gaza situation in phone call
Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-15
Putin says Russian army improving its positions along front line in Ukraine
World News
2023-10-15
Putin says Russian army improving its positions along front line in Ukraine
0
World News
12:21
US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes
World News
12:21
US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes
0
World News
2023-12-04
White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out
World News
2023-12-04
White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out
0
World News
2023-12-04
Ukraine downs 18 drones, one missile in new Russian attack
World News
2023-12-04
Ukraine downs 18 drones, one missile in new Russian attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:42
Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince
Middle East News
12:42
Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince
0
World News
12:27
UN chief warns Gaza war may aggravate threats to global peace, security
World News
12:27
UN chief warns Gaza war may aggravate threats to global peace, security
0
World News
12:21
US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes
World News
12:21
US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes
0
World News
11:17
UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
World News
11:17
UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-30
Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12
Variety and Tech
2023-08-30
Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Ambassador Dorothy Shea’s Remarks on the 247th Anniversary of the US Independence
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Ambassador Dorothy Shea’s Remarks on the 247th Anniversary of the US Independence
0
Middle East News
12:42
Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince
Middle East News
12:42
Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
03:43
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
Variety and Tech
03:43
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
2
Lebanon News
04:51
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:51
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
4
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages
6
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
7
Middle East News
06:07
Drone attack hit base housing US forces in Iraq
Middle East News
06:07
Drone attack hit base housing US forces in Iraq
8
Press Highlights
02:19
Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure
Press Highlights
02:19
Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More