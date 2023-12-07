Focusing on Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Iranian President visits Moscow for talks with Putin

World News
2023-12-07 | 07:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Focusing on Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Iranian President visits Moscow for talks with Putin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Focusing on Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Iranian President visits Moscow for talks with Putin

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Moscow upon an official invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

The upcoming talks between the two presidents are expected to cover bilateral relations, including economic ties, as well as regional and international issues, focusing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the situation in the Gaza Strip.
 

World News

Iran

Ebrahim Raisi

Moscow

Vladimir Putin

Israel

Palestine

Conflict

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Austria ends its suspension of aid to Palestinians
Russia and Saudi Arabia urge OPEC+ countries to join output deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-25

Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06

Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20

Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?

LBCI
Middle East News
02:52

Violent battles ongoing in Khan Yunis and throughout Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:05

Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza

LBCI
World News
07:41

Austria ends its suspension of aid to Palestinians

LBCI
World News
06:06

Russia and Saudi Arabia urge OPEC+ countries to join output deal

LBCI
World News
05:17

Erdogan pledges 'new era' in relations with Greece

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:12

Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

New dollar tax on household waste

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

France prepares for Hochstein's mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More