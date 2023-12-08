Macron says Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen in 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that he will invite Pope Francis to the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, scheduled one year from now, on December 8, 2024.



In response to a question about the possibility of the Pope's attendance during an interview with France 2 channel, Macron stated, "I hope so; in any case, we will invite him."



He added, "The invitation will be extended. But it is not my place to respond on his behalf."



AFP