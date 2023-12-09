US Vetoes UN Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza Conflict Amid Rising Humanitarian Crisis

The United States, through its veto power, rejected a draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, while the war between Israel and Hamas continues amid international calls to end the "loss of Palestinian lives."United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7th does not justify "collective punishment" for the Palestinians, amid an escalating humanitarian crisis.The Security Council held an emergency session on Friday at the request of Guterres, and a vote was taken on a draft resolution calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip.