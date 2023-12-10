Severe weather claims six lives in southeastern United States

Heavy rains and adverse weather conditions in the state of Tennessee claimed the lives of at least six people on Saturday, causing significant damage to homes and power outages, according to authorities.



Three individuals lost their lives in the northern suburb of Nashville, the capital of this state located in the southeastern United States.



The Nashville Office of Emergency Management shared pictures on social media showing uprooted trees and devastated homes.



The office stated on the X platform (formerly Twitter), "Unfortunately, we can confirm the deaths of three people due to adverse weather in Nesbitt Lane."



A tornado also struck the city of Clarksville in the northern part of the state, resulting in additional casualties.



Montgomery County authorities stated in a release, "We can confirm that three people, including an adult and a child, have lost their lives, with 23 people receiving treatment in hospitals."



They indicated that rescue teams are still conducting search and rescue operations following this disaster, urging residents not to take risks and stay off the roads.



Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew starting Saturday at 9:00 PM (03:00 AM GMT Sunday).



Pitts stated in a release, "I find it necessary for the health, safety, and well-being of the residents to impose a curfew in the city this evening (9/12) and tomorrow evening (10/12)."



Around 52,000 homes were reported to have experienced power outages in the state on Saturday evening, according to a US website specializing in monitoring power outages.



The electricity and communications service provider, CDE Lightband, reported power outages for over 14,000 of its customers in Clarksville. They stated on the X platform, " We will work around the clock to get power restored to our city as quickly and safely as possible."



Images from local media showed rows of homes destroyed by the powerful winds, which also uprooted trees, overturned vehicles, and brought down power poles.



