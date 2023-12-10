News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Labor Inspector
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Severe weather claims six lives in southeastern United States
World News
2023-12-10 | 06:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Severe weather claims six lives in southeastern United States
Heavy rains and adverse weather conditions in the state of Tennessee claimed the lives of at least six people on Saturday, causing significant damage to homes and power outages, according to authorities.
Three individuals lost their lives in the northern suburb of Nashville, the capital of this state located in the southeastern United States.
The Nashville Office of Emergency Management shared pictures on social media showing uprooted trees and devastated homes.
The office stated on the X platform (formerly Twitter), "Unfortunately, we can confirm the deaths of three people due to adverse weather in Nesbitt Lane."
A tornado also struck the city of Clarksville in the northern part of the state, resulting in additional casualties.
Montgomery County authorities stated in a release, "We can confirm that three people, including an adult and a child, have lost their lives, with 23 people receiving treatment in hospitals."
They indicated that rescue teams are still conducting search and rescue operations following this disaster, urging residents not to take risks and stay off the roads.
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew starting Saturday at 9:00 PM (03:00 AM GMT Sunday).
Pitts stated in a release, "I find it necessary for the health, safety, and well-being of the residents to impose a curfew in the city this evening (9/12) and tomorrow evening (10/12)."
Around 52,000 homes were reported to have experienced power outages in the state on Saturday evening, according to a US website specializing in monitoring power outages.
The electricity and communications service provider, CDE Lightband, reported power outages for over 14,000 of its customers in Clarksville. They stated on the X platform, " We will work around the clock to get power restored to our city as quickly and safely as possible."
Images from local media showed rows of homes destroyed by the powerful winds, which also uprooted trees, overturned vehicles, and brought down power poles.
AFP
World News
US
Heavy
Rains
Weather
Tennessee
Damage
Tornado
Nashville
Next
Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision
Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-27
NATO: Ukraine is still inflicting heavy losses on Russia
World News
2023-11-27
NATO: Ukraine is still inflicting heavy losses on Russia
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-19
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
Lebanon News
2023-11-19
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
0
World News
2023-11-17
Russia says inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine in Dnipro battles
World News
2023-11-17
Russia says inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine in Dnipro battles
0
World News
2023-11-17
Russia sends first free shipments of grains to Africa
World News
2023-11-17
Russia sends first free shipments of grains to Africa
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:47
Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision
World News
08:47
Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire
0
World News
10:39
US agrees on potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 million
World News
10:39
US agrees on potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 million
0
World News
2023-12-09
Putin thanks Egypt's el-Sisi for Gaza help in call on eve of election
World News
2023-12-09
Putin thanks Egypt's el-Sisi for Gaza help in call on eve of election
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:47
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas
Middle East News
06:47
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Berri calls for a meeting of the Bureau of the Parliament next Monday
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Berri calls for a meeting of the Bureau of the Parliament next Monday
0
Middle East News
07:14
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
Middle East News
07:14
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
0
World News
2023-11-03
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
World News
2023-11-03
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:06
Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks
Lebanon News
10:06
Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks
2
Lebanon News
05:55
Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital
Lebanon News
05:55
Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital
3
Lebanon News
05:26
'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones
Lebanon News
05:26
'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab
5
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil
6
Lebanon News
03:40
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:40
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More