Borrell: EU to propose sanctions on West Bank settlers due to violence

World News
2023-12-11 | 12:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Borrell: EU to propose sanctions on West Bank settlers due to violence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Borrell: EU to propose sanctions on West Bank settlers due to violence

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that the bloc will propose to its governments to impose sanctions on extremist settlers who commit acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, which Israel occupies.

"We will work on proposing sanctions on extremist settlers in the West Bank," Borrell said in a press conference on Monday after a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Josep Borrell

European Union

Settlers

West Bank

Israel

War

Violence

LBCI Next
Ukrainian Minister: Not giving the green light to accession talks with EU would be 'destructive'
White House to intensify push for Ukraine aid and border security deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:22

France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-07

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli settlers' crimes in the West Bank, urges international action

LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:42

Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’

LBCI
World News
14:16

US expects every country it provides weapons to, including Israel, to comply with laws of war

LBCI
World News
13:20

Zelensky: US aid delays to Ukraine are 'dreams come true' for Putin

LBCI
World News
12:37

Zelensky in the US to plead for continued Ukraine aid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Sheikh Qaouk: We welcome resumption of dialogue between Hezbollah and FPM

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-06

Ten migrants bodies found on Tunisian beach in Sfax

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:04

Global Refugee Forum: Addressing the Needs of 35 Million Refugees Worldwide

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More