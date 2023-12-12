WHO calls for Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza to be protected

2023-12-12
WHO calls for Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza to be protected
WHO calls for Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza to be protected

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his concern on Tuesday about the attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza after several days of being under siege, stating that the facility must be protected.

He wrote on X, "Extremely concerned about reports of the raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza after being under siege for several days."

He added, "The World Health Organization urgently calls for the protection of everyone in the hospital, an immediate ceasefire, and sustainable access for humanitarian aid to health facilities throughout the Gaza Strip."

Reuters
 

