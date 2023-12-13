German government plans to provide additional aid to Gaza’s residents

A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the German government will take additional measures to support civilian residents of Gaza inside and outside the Strip, adding that several ministries will collaborate on this.

The spokesperson said in a regular press conference, "This includes several relief flights that will be carried out before Christmas," adding that it is planned for a German Air Force plane to depart for Egypt next Saturday.

The aim is to provide nurseries and respiratory devices for hospitals treating infants in Gaza. In the coming week, more relief planes will carry tents and other aid for people who have lost their homes in Gaza.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Aid

Gaza

Residents

War

