Zelenskyy says Putin still wants to occupy all of Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, still wanted to occupy all of Ukraine, as efforts by Washington to secure a halt to the Russian invasion petered out."Putin's goal is to occupy all of Ukraine. And no matter what he tells anyone, it is clear that he has set the war machine in motion to such an extent that he simply cannot stop it unless he is forced to fundamentally change his personal goals," Zelenskyy said at a conference in Kyiv.AFP