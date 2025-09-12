Nepal's Sushila Karki takes oath of office as PM

12-09-2025 | 12:52
Nepal&#39;s Sushila Karki takes oath of office as PM
Nepal's Sushila Karki takes oath of office as PM

Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki was sworn in Friday to lead the transition as the country's next prime minister after deadly anti-corruption protests ousted the government.
 
"Congratulations! We wish you success, wish the country success," President Ram Chandra Paudel said to Karki after the swearing-in ceremony broadcast on state television.
 
AFP
 

World News

Nepal

Sushila Karki

Prime Minister

Protests

Government

