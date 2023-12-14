Putin: Russia's objectives in Ukraine have not changed

2023-12-14 | 04:44
Putin: Russia's objectives in Ukraine have not changed
Putin: Russia's objectives in Ukraine have not changed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the goals of the "special military operation" in Ukraine have not changed, adding that there is no need to mobilize more reserve forces in the army. 

Putin added in his annual press conference, "There will be peace when we achieve our objectives." 

Putin also stated that around 486,000 people have volunteered for service as contract soldiers so far, in addition to 300,000 who were called up last year, noting that "the influx is not decreasing." 

Reuters 
 

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Ukraine

