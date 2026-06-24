Iran-Gulf reconciliation talks expected in Saudi Arabia: Diplomat

Middle East News
24-06-2026 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran-Gulf reconciliation talks expected in Saudi Arabia: Diplomat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran-Gulf reconciliation talks expected in Saudi Arabia: Diplomat

Talks on reconciliation between Gulf countries and Iran are expected to take place in Saudi Arabia, a diplomat with knowledge of the arrangements told AFP on Wednesday.

A summit aimed at mending ties between Gulf nations, Iran and possibly other regional neighbours in the aftermath of the Middle East war was expected in Riyadh, the diplomat said, without specifying a date.

The meetings would be independent of ongoing talks between the United States and Iran, the diplomat added.

AFP

Middle East News

reconciliation

talks

expected

Saudi

Arabia:

Diplomat

LBCI Next
Ships start sailing through Hormuz under UN evacuation scheme: Agency
Trump says Iran has told US no tolls being sought at Strait of Hormuz
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-04-24

Iran top diplomat arrives in Islamabad ahead of planned talks with US: Pakistan govt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Gulf diplomat confirms Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire after Qatar, US, Iran mediation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-11

Saudi Arabia calls for more Mideast war talks under Pakistan, Qatar mediation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-28

Qatar warns against 'frozen conflict' in Gulf amid stalled US-Iran talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles

LBCI
Middle East News
11:54

UN maritime head tells AFP will take 'few weeks' to evacuate all Gulf sailors

LBCI
World News
11:43

US reopens embassy in Kuwait months after Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
11:04

Israeli defense minister says 'no US demand' to withdraw from Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-15

As AI advances worldwide, Lebanon still battles daily electricity shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:38

Lebanon’s President says efforts underway to address Syrian refugee issue, welcomes support for security and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

President Aoun seeks continued British support for Lebanon, says Washington talks separate from Switzerland track

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

EU diplomatic service proposes three-year mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, document shows

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Photo from Lebanese–Israeli negotiations in Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Lebanese Civil Defense contains major fire in Dekwaneh

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israel, Lebanon discuss US-backed proposal for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:38

Lebanon’s President says efforts underway to address Syrian refugee issue, welcomes support for security and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

EU diplomatic service proposes three-year mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, document shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

PM Salam calls for Israeli withdrawal and outlines stance on Hezbollah and national reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

President Aoun seeks continued British support for Lebanon, says Washington talks separate from Switzerland track

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israel says struck Hezbollah operatives in south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More