US 'strongly' condemns bounties offered by Hong Kong for activists

2023-12-14 | 14:23
US 'strongly' condemns bounties offered by Hong Kong for activists

The United States strongly condemned on Thursday the Hong Kong police offering rewards for any information leading to the arrest of five opposition activists living abroad.

The spokesperson for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said, "We regret any attempt to enforce the national security law imposed by Beijing beyond its borders," confirming that "authorities in Hong Kong have no jurisdiction within the borders of the United States."

