US 'strongly' condemns bounties offered by Hong Kong for activists
World News
2023-12-14 | 14:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US 'strongly' condemns bounties offered by Hong Kong for activists
The United States strongly condemned on Thursday the Hong Kong police offering rewards for any information leading to the arrest of five opposition activists living abroad.
The spokesperson for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said, "We regret any attempt to enforce the national security law imposed by Beijing beyond its borders," confirming that "authorities in Hong Kong have no jurisdiction within the borders of the United States."
AFP
World News
United States
Hong Kong
Activists
Matthew Miller
Beijing
Russia reports downing nine Ukrainian drones near Moscow
US expresses 'concerns' to Israel over civilian casualties in Gaza
