Euro zone likely in recession, PMI surveys show

2023-12-15 | 08:20
Euro zone likely in recession, PMI surveys show
Euro zone likely in recession, PMI surveys show

The downturn in euro zone business activity surprisingly deepened in December, according to closely watched surveys which indicated the bloc's economy is almost certainly in recession.

It was a broad-based decline with activity deteriorating in both Germany and France and across services and manufacturing, the surveys showed.

Reuters 
 

World News

Euro

Euro Zone

Europe

Survey

