Ukraine shoots down 30 Russian drones over 11 regions

2023-12-16 | 05:50
Ukraine's air defense and mobile groups of drone hunters shot down 30 out of 31 Russian drones over 11 regions across the country on Saturday, the air force said.

A series of explosions resounded throughout the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as air defense units engaged Russian drones, Reuters witnesses said.
 
 

Russia

Ukraine

War

