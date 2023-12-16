News
Ukraine shoots down 30 Russian drones over 11 regions
World News
2023-12-16 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine shoots down 30 Russian drones over 11 regions
Ukraine's air defense and mobile groups of drone hunters shot down 30 out of 31 Russian drones over 11 regions across the country on Saturday, the air force said.
A series of explosions resounded throughout the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as air defense units engaged Russian drones, Reuters witnesses said.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
War
