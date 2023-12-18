British Petroleum suspends passage of its ships in Red Sea

2023-12-18 | 07:46
British Petroleum suspends passage of its ships in Red Sea
British Petroleum suspends passage of its ships in Red Sea

On Monday, the British oil giant "British Petroleum" (BP) announced the suspension of the passage of all its ships in the Red Sea, following the attacks carried out by Houthi rebels in Yemen. 

The company said in a statement, received by Agence France-Presse, "Due to the deteriorating security situation for maritime transport in the Red Sea, British Petroleum has decided to temporarily suspend all crossing operations in the Red Sea." 

AFP 
 

World News

British Petroleum

Ships

Red Sea

Attacks

Houthi

