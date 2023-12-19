US Secretary of Defense calls on countries to help secure Red Sea navigation

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on dozens of countries to take steps to counter Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea during his speech at a meeting of defense ministers to promote a new military operation to secure trade in the waterway.



According to prepared remarks, Austin said, "We are all here because many countries can directly contribute to our joint efforts to keep the strategic waterways safe."



He added, "These reckless attacks by the Houthis pose a serious international problem and require a decisive international response."



Earlier Tuesday, Austin announced the launch of a US-led operation involving joint Red Sea patrols.



Reuters