Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he was confident the US would not "betray" his country by withholding crucial wartime funding as it fights off a Russian invasion.



Aid for Ukraine has been held up by Republicans in the US Congress, and the White House has warned that it will run out by the end of the year if not renewed.



"We are working very hard on this, and I am certain the United States of America will not betray us, and that on which we agreed in the United States will be fulfilled completely," Zelensky said during a televised press briefing in Kyiv.





Reuters