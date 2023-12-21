US confirms working on resolution in UN Security Council regarding Gaza war

2023-12-21 | 14:22
US confirms working on resolution in UN Security Council regarding Gaza war
US confirms working on resolution in UN Security Council regarding Gaza war

On Thursday, the United States announced that it continues to work on a resolution in the Security Council regarding the war in the Gaza Strip, following repeated postponements of voting on a draft in this regard due to Israeli objections to the proposed text. 

John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson, stated, "We are still actively working with our partners at the United Nations on the resolution and the adopted language." 

AFP   
 

