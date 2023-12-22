United Nations Security Council postpones once again vote on resolution regarding Gaza

2023-12-22 | 01:23
United Nations Security Council postpones once again vote on resolution regarding Gaza
United Nations Security Council postpones once again vote on resolution regarding Gaza

The United Nations Security Council has once again postponed the vote on a resolution aimed at improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza until Friday.  

The latest version of the text has become very weak, lacking any call for an immediate cessation of hostilities. However, its chances of approval have increased with the backing of Washington. 

This new delay comes after the United States announced its readiness to support the latest version of the resolution, which calls for "urgent measures" to improve the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza but does not demand an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. 

According to diplomatic sources, the vote on the resolution is expected to take place on Friday. 

However, the new text, a result of tough negotiations under the threat of a renewed US veto, no longer bears any resemblance to the original version presented by the United Arab Emirates to the Security Council on Sunday. 

AFP   
 

