Israeli forum says US dual citizen taken hostage dies in Gaza
World News
2023-12-22 | 09:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli forum says US dual citizen taken hostage dies in Gaza
A group representing the families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip stated on Friday that an American citizen with dual nationality was among approximately 240 individuals detained by Hamas during its attack on southern Israel on October 7 and died in captivity in the Strip.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said that the deceased is Gadi Hajjai (73 years old), who also holds Israeli citizenship. Based on various sources of information, a committee appointed by the Israeli government announced the death of some hostages in absentia.
Hamas typically does not confirm such accounts, but it has warned that "time is running out" for those held in the Strip as the conflict approaches its twelfth week.
According to official Israeli statistics, 129 individuals are still detained in the Gaza Strip, with the rest either recovered in the November truce or during military operations. The Israeli government states that 22 of those still in Gaza have lost their lives.
The forum stated that between five and ten of the hostages hold American citizenship. There has been no comment yet from the US Embassy.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel
Forum
US
Dual
Citizen
Hostage
Gaza
Related Articles


Middle East News
2023-11-30
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid

Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December

World News
2023-12-20
White House: Discussions on humanitarian truce in Gaza, hostage release 'very serious'
World News
2023-12-20
White House: Discussions on humanitarian truce in Gaza, hostage release 'very serious'
Recommended For You


World News
10:45
Washington welcomes Japan's decision to send Patriot missiles to US
World News
10:45
Washington welcomes Japan's decision to send Patriot missiles to US

World News
10:25
Turkish parliamentary committee to discuss Sweden's NATO bid on Tuesday
World News
10:25
Turkish parliamentary committee to discuss Sweden's NATO bid on Tuesday

World News
09:46
IEA working to cut renewable energy costs in developing world
World News
09:46
IEA working to cut renewable energy costs in developing world

World News
09:30
Two Syrians charged in Germany with war crimes
World News
09:30
Two Syrians charged in Germany with war crimes


Middle East News
2023-12-20
WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-20
WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza

News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid

Lebanon News
2023-12-18
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2023-12-18
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

Middle East News
2023-10-09
Lavrov: Russia, Arab League will work to 'stop the bloodshed' in Israel and Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Lavrov: Russia, Arab League will work to ‘stop the bloodshed’ in Israel and Gaza

Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks

News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'

Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'

Lebanon News
07:46
Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies
Lebanon News
07:46
Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies

Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon

Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December

Lebanon Economy
02:23
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
