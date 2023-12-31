Ukraine announces downing 21 out of 49 drones launched towards its territory

Kyiv declared on Sunday the destruction of 21 out of 49 Iranian-made "Shahed" drones launched by Russia at night, stating that six guided missiles also targeted the city of Kharkiv in the northeast of the country.



The Ukrainian Air Force reported in a statement on Telegram that the drones targeted "frontline defenses, civilian and military facilities, and infrastructure-related structures in areas along the front line." It did not specify whether the six missiles hit their targets.



AFP