US army reports the death of Houthi boats' crews after attacking ship in the Red Sea

The US military announced on Sunday the death of crews on three boats affiliated with Houthi rebels and their subsequent sinking in response to a second distress call in less than 24 hours from a container ship in the Red Sea.



The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on the X platform that American helicopters responded to a distress call from the "Maersk Hangzhou" ship, which came under fire from four boats affiliated with the Houthis.



It added that while issuing verbal warnings to the boats, they fired at the US helicopters, which "returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews "



AFP