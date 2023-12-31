Putin in New Year's speech: 'We will never retreat'

2023-12-31 | 07:40
Putin in New Year's speech: 'We will never retreat'
Putin in New Year's speech: 'We will never retreat'

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in his New Year's speech that his country "will never retreat." 

In his New Year's address, Putin stated, "We have repeatedly proven that we can handle the toughest tasks, and we will never retreat because no force can divide us," without explicitly referring to the war in Ukraine. 

AFP 
 

