Putin in New Year's speech: 'We will never retreat'
World News
2023-12-31 | 07:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin in New Year's speech: 'We will never retreat'
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in his New Year's speech that his country "will never retreat."
In his New Year's address, Putin stated, "We have repeatedly proven that we can handle the toughest tasks, and we will never retreat because no force can divide us," without explicitly referring to the war in Ukraine.
AFP
World News
Russia
President
Vladimir Putin
New Year
Ukraine
Next
Chinese President says Beijing will boost and support economic recovery in 2024
Britain: Iran shares responsibility for preventing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea
Previous
