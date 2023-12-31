White House: Recent economic data shows ‘real momentum’ in 2024

Jared Bernstein, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, stated that the rise in consumer spending during the holiday season, wage increases over the past nine months, and the recent boost in consumer confidence all indicate a good start to 2024.



Bernstein added on the "Fox News Sunday" program that if President Joe Biden wins a second term, he will continue to focus on reducing costs for Americans.



He further stated, "If you look at the trajectory of the economy... I think you see some real momentum that puts us in a good place for the new year."



Reuters