News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cameron: I am concerned about the possibility of Israel violating international law in Gaza
World News
2024-01-09 | 10:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cameron: I am concerned about the possibility of Israel violating international law in Gaza
British Foreign Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday that he is concerned that Israel may have taken an action in Gaza that could constitute a violation of international law.
Cameron stated, while answering questions from the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, "Am I concerned that Israel has taken an action that may violate international law because this specific place has been subjected to bombing or anything else? Yes... of course."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
David Cameron
Britain
Foreign Minister
Israel
International Law
Gaza
Next
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's central coast, no tsunami warning
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Jordan condemns Israeli forces' raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, citing international law violations
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Jordan condemns Israeli forces' raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, citing international law violations
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Iranian Foreign Minister: No one can guarantee control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Iranian Foreign Minister: No one can guarantee control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:20
Navalny returned to solitary confinement
World News
11:20
Navalny returned to solitary confinement
0
World News
09:32
Blinken affirms to Netanyahu the 'importance' of avoiding harm to civilians in Gaza
World News
09:32
Blinken affirms to Netanyahu the 'importance' of avoiding harm to civilians in Gaza
0
World News
09:03
WHO: Medics, patients flee Gaza's remaining hospitals as fighting intensifies
World News
09:03
WHO: Medics, patients flee Gaza's remaining hospitals as fighting intensifies
0
World News
07:39
Germany: Reformed Palestinian Authority must play big role after war
World News
07:39
Germany: Reformed Palestinian Authority must play big role after war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-07
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2024-01-07
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
0
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow
0
Middle East News
07:07
ISIS attack in the Syrian desert leave 14 members of the regime forces dead: Observatory
Middle East News
07:07
ISIS attack in the Syrian desert leave 14 members of the regime forces dead: Observatory
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
2
Lebanon News
03:42
Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh
Lebanon News
03:42
Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh
3
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
4
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching
5
Press Highlights
00:47
Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?
Press Highlights
00:47
Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?
6
Lebanon News
07:26
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas
Lebanon News
07:26
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas
7
Lebanon News
04:05
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
Lebanon News
04:05
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
8
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More