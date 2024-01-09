Cameron: I am concerned about the possibility of Israel violating international law in Gaza

2024-01-09 | 10:58



British Foreign Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday that he is concerned that Israel may have taken an action in Gaza that could constitute a violation of international law.

Cameron stated, while answering questions from the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, "Am I concerned that Israel has taken an action that may violate international law because this specific place has been subjected to bombing or anything else? Yes... of course."

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

David Cameron

Britain

Foreign Minister

Israel

International Law

Gaza

6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's central coast, no tsunami warning
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
