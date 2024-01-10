Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea

2024-01-10 | 12:05
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
0min
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Iran on Wednesday of "assisting and inciting" Yemeni rebels in targeting ships in the Red Sea suspected to be connected to or heading towards Israel in support of Gaza.

Before leaving Manama, Blinken stated, "Iran has helped and incited these attacks by providing technology, equipment, intelligence, and information, and therefore has a real impact."

