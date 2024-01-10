News
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
World News
2024-01-10 | 12:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Iran on Wednesday of "assisting and inciting" Yemeni rebels in targeting ships in the Red Sea suspected to be connected to or heading towards Israel in support of Gaza.
Before leaving Manama, Blinken stated, "Iran has helped and incited these attacks by providing technology, equipment, intelligence, and information, and therefore has a real impact."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Antony Blinken
Iran
Houthi
Ships
Red Sea
United States
Yemen
Israel
Gaza
War
