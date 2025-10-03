News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNIFIL condemns Israeli army grenade attacks near peacekeepers, Lebanese soldiers
Lebanon News
03-10-2025 | 11:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNIFIL condemns Israeli army grenade attacks near peacekeepers, Lebanese soldiers
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) condemned Israeli army grenade attacks near its peacekeepers and Lebanese soldiers in Maroun al-Ras on Thursday, saying the incidents endangered both personnel and civilians.
The peacekeepers were providing security for civilian workers clearing the ruins of homes destroyed during the war. Around 11:30 a.m., two groups of peacekeepers at separate sites reported grenades exploding nearby.
In the first incident, a grenade detonated about 500 meters from an excavator. Shortly afterward, a drone flew overhead, and another explosion occurred 30 to 40 meters away. About 20 minutes later, a second drone dropped a grenade that exploded just 20 meters above a second group of peacekeepers.
UNIFIL said it had informed the Israeli army of the activity in advance and immediately demanded that the firing stop. No injuries were reported, and the clearance work continued.
The mission stressed that attacks on peacekeepers or interference with their duties show disregard for the safety of UNIFIL personnel, the Lebanese army, and efforts to maintain stability in southern Lebanon. It also noted that such actions constitute a serious violation of Resolution 1701.
UNIFIL called on the Israeli army to cease attacks near peacekeepers, civilians, and Lebanese soldiers, and to allow the mission to carry out its mandated tasks without obstruction.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Nations
UNIFIL
Israel
Attacks
Peacekeepers
Maroun al-Ras
Lebanese Army
Next
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese army condemns ongoing Israeli violations and attacks on southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese army condemns ongoing Israeli violations and attacks on southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
President Aoun condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL forces near Marwahin
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
President Aoun condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL forces near Marwahin
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Israeli drone carrying grenade crashes in Meiss El Jabal, says Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Israeli drone carrying grenade crashes in Meiss El Jabal, says Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:38
Madagascar's president denounces 'coup' attempt over protests
World News
07:38
Madagascar's president denounces 'coup' attempt over protests
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34
Italians take to the streets for Gaza flotilla general strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34
Italians take to the streets for Gaza flotilla general strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
3
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
Lebanon News
08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
6
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
7
Lebanon Economy
03:15
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
03:15
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More