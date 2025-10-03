UNIFIL condemns Israeli army grenade attacks near peacekeepers, Lebanese soldiers

03-10-2025 | 11:47
UNIFIL condemns Israeli army grenade attacks near peacekeepers, Lebanese soldiers

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) condemned Israeli army grenade attacks near its peacekeepers and Lebanese soldiers in Maroun al-Ras on Thursday, saying the incidents endangered both personnel and civilians.

The peacekeepers were providing security for civilian workers clearing the ruins of homes destroyed during the war. Around 11:30 a.m., two groups of peacekeepers at separate sites reported grenades exploding nearby. 

In the first incident, a grenade detonated about 500 meters from an excavator. Shortly afterward, a drone flew overhead, and another explosion occurred 30 to 40 meters away. About 20 minutes later, a second drone dropped a grenade that exploded just 20 meters above a second group of peacekeepers.

UNIFIL said it had informed the Israeli army of the activity in advance and immediately demanded that the firing stop. No injuries were reported, and the clearance work continued.

The mission stressed that attacks on peacekeepers or interference with their duties show disregard for the safety of UNIFIL personnel, the Lebanese army, and efforts to maintain stability in southern Lebanon. It also noted that such actions constitute a serious violation of Resolution 1701.

UNIFIL called on the Israeli army to cease attacks near peacekeepers, civilians, and Lebanese soldiers, and to allow the mission to carry out its mandated tasks without obstruction.

