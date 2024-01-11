Blinken considers rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries to be "the best way to isolate Iran"

2024-01-11 | 08:08
Blinken considers rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries to be &quot;the best way to isolate Iran&quot;
Blinken considers rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries to be "the best way to isolate Iran"

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Thursday that the rapprochement between Arab states and Israel is "the best way to isolate Iran." 

He added, during remarks from Cairo at the end of his Middle East tour, which focused on the Gaza conflict, "Israel's security and its integration into the region are linked to opening the path towards establishing a Palestinian state."

 
