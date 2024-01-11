US urges China not to interfere in Taiwan elections

The United States opposes any outside interference or influence in Taiwan's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections and plans to send an unofficial delegation to the self-governed island following the polls, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.The delegation is likely to include some former high-ranking American officials, the official said.The Jan. 13 Taiwan elections come at a delicate time in U.S.-Chinese relations with President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping having just re-established military-to-military ties when they met in California last November.