News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US urges China not to interfere in Taiwan elections
World News
2024-01-11 | 11:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US urges China not to interfere in Taiwan elections
The United States opposes any outside interference or influence in Taiwan's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections and plans to send an unofficial delegation to the self-governed island following the polls, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.
The delegation is likely to include some former high-ranking American officials, the official said.
The Jan. 13 Taiwan elections come at a delicate time in U.S.-Chinese relations with President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping having just re-established military-to-military ties when they met in California last November.
Reuters
World News
US
China
Taiwan
Elections
Next
China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections
Former Syrian officer faces trial in Sweden on war crimes charges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:05
China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections
World News
03:05
China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections
0
World News
2024-01-10
China Asserts Unyielding Stance on Taiwan During Talks with US Officials
World News
2024-01-10
China Asserts Unyielding Stance on Taiwan During Talks with US Officials
0
World News
2024-01-07
China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales
World News
2024-01-07
China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales
0
World News
2023-10-26
China says Taiwan government risking dangerous war
World News
2023-10-26
China says Taiwan government risking dangerous war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:36
Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear response if Ukraine hits missile launch sites
World News
14:36
Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear response if Ukraine hits missile launch sites
0
World News
14:01
Greek students protest government plan for private universities
World News
14:01
Greek students protest government plan for private universities
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Seeking justice in Beirut blast: The LACC calls for international fact-finding committee
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Seeking justice in Beirut blast: The LACC calls for international fact-finding committee
0
World News
2023-12-11
France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank
World News
2023-12-11
France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank
0
Middle East News
2024-01-03
Yemen's Houthi group says it targeted container ship heading towards Israel
Middle East News
2024-01-03
Yemen's Houthi group says it targeted container ship heading towards Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
2
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
3
Lebanon News
04:50
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:50
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
6
Press Highlights
02:37
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
Press Highlights
02:37
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
7
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
8
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More